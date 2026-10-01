‘I apologise’: Assam CM Himanta orders probe after ambulance stopped for his convoy in Silchar

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has apologised and ordered an investigation after an ambulance was stopped to make way for his convoy in Silchar. Sarma termed the incident ‘unacceptable’ as he apologised to the patient and their family.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (in picture) said he has directed concerned officials to take firm action against those responsible and to constitute an inquiry. (ANI)

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“No Chief Minister's passage should EVER take precedence over a life in need of urgent care,” Sarma said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that his directions have been clear that VIP movement must not disrupt ordinary citizens. “That they were not implemented is deeply troubling.”

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“I have asked the concerned officials to take firm action against those responsible and to constitute an inquiry. Let this be a clear warning: the directives on the CM's convoy shall be enforced in letter and spirit. Anyone found violating it will face strict consequences,” the Assam CM wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The Assam Chief Minister's office on Thursday issued a directive to all district commissioners and senior SPs to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public due to his convoy movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Assam Chief Minister's office on Thursday issued a directive to all district commissioners and senior SPs to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the public due to his convoy movement. {{/usCountry}}

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The order stated that clear instructions had been earlier issued to all DCs and SSPs to ensure that ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles are not obstructed during the passage of VIP carcade.

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"It is once again emphasised that under no circumstances should the movement of ambulances or other emergency vehicles be impeded on account of VIP carcade arrangements,'' it said.

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Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had apologised on Wednesday to a patient and his family, after the ambulance carrying them was stopped to make way for his convoy in Silchar, following which four police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence of duty.

"Pursuant to yesterday's directions by HCM Dr @himantabiswa, instructions have been reiterated to all DCs and SPs to strictly ensure there are no inconvenience caused to public during the passage of Chief Minister's convoy - which has also been curtailed to a minimum compliant with security needs," the CMO said in a social media post.

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The order further said that traffic regulation during VIP movement must be managed to ensure no delay or obstruction is caused to emergency vehicles, and the carcade may be paused, if required, to facilitate their immediate passage.

Arrangements for convoy movement shall be made in such a manner that no inconvenience is caused to the general public and routine traffic is not unduly disrupted, it said.

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