'Hindi is a link…': K'taka minister on row over Ajay Devgn, Kiccha Sudeep tweets

Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Friday joined the debate - triggered by a Twitter exchange between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep - over Hindi as the national language. Describing Hindi as 'nothing but a link language', Dr Ashwathnarayan appeared to echo chief minister Basavraj Bommai and opposition leaders HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in defending Sudeep.

"We need to love our language and at the same time, respect other languages and coexist. Hindi is nothing but a link language but we are here to promote the local language as it is our identity," he told news agency ANI.

The controversy erupted after Devgn and Sudeepa exchanged tweets over the use of Hindi as a 'national language'. Earlier the Kannada actor - responding to questions about the new film 'K.G.F. 2' said 'Hindi is no more a national language.' To this, Devgn responded 'Hindi will always be a national language'.

The exchange - on a notoriously sensitive subject in southern states - took a political turn after the Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS leader Kumaraswamy, both ex chief ministers, weighed in. Both insisted Hindi is 'not the national language'.

"Hindi was never and will never be our national language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Kumaraswamy wrote: "Actor Kiccha Sudeep saying that Hindi is not a national language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor Ajay Devgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour."

Shortly afterwards chief minister Bommai also spoke up. "What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bas(is)."

