Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Hindi is a link…': K'taka minister on row over Ajay Devgn, Kiccha Sudeep tweets
india news

'Hindi is a link…': K'taka minister on row over Ajay Devgn, Kiccha Sudeep tweets

The controversy erupted after Devgn and Sudeepa exchanged tweets over the use of Hindi as a 'national language'.
Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan (ANI file)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 04:40 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Karnataka minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Friday joined the debate - triggered by a Twitter exchange between Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep - over Hindi as the national language. Describing Hindi as 'nothing but a link language', Dr Ashwathnarayan appeared to echo chief minister Basavraj Bommai and opposition leaders HD Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in defending Sudeep.

"We need to love our language and at the same time, respect other languages and coexist. Hindi is nothing but a link language but we are here to promote the local language as it is our identity," he told news agency ANI.

Also read: On Ajay Devgn-Sudeep's 'Hindi is national language' row, Kannada leaders unite

The controversy erupted after Devgn and Sudeepa exchanged tweets over the use of Hindi as a 'national language'. Earlier the Kannada actor - responding to questions about the new film 'K.G.F. 2' said 'Hindi is no more a national language.' To this, Devgn responded 'Hindi will always be a national language'.

The exchange - on a notoriously sensitive subject in southern states - took a political turn after the Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS leader Kumaraswamy, both ex chief ministers, weighed in. Both insisted Hindi is 'not the national language'.

RELATED STORIES

"Hindi was never and will never be our national language. It is the duty of every Indian to respect linguistic diversity of our country. Each language has its own rich history for its people to be proud of. I am proud to be a Kannadiga!!" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Also read: 'Idea of India is...': Omar Abdullah joins debate on Hindi as national language

Kumaraswamy wrote: "Actor Kiccha Sudeep saying that Hindi is not a national language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor Ajay Devgn is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour."

Shortly afterwards chief minister Bommai also spoke up. "What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bas(is)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hindi karnataka.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP