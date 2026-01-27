Hindu Activist booked for targeting senior cop in broadcast

Police on Monday said they booked noted right wing Hindu activist Puneeth Kerehalli and several associates for allegedly spreading false and provocative information targeting Karnataka’s Director-General and Inspector-General of Police, MA Saleem. The incident came to light on January 23, when the social media monitoring cell of the Bengaluru City Police detected the video. (Representational image) (PTI)

The case relates to an incident in which the accused allegedly visited a settlement near Swetha Farm in Kempapura and broadcast a live video on social media on January 22, added police.

In the broadcast, the group allegedly claimed that people had been trafficked from Bangladesh and brought to the settlement, where they were being given shelter. They also alleged that the property was a “benami” holding linked to Saleem and asserted that Bangladeshi Muslims were living illegally in Bengaluru, said police.

The incident came to light on January 23, when the social media monitoring cell of the Bengaluru City Police detected the video. Police invoked relevant provisions of the IT Act, and Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 353 (statements likely to lead to public mischief) of the BNS ,they said, adding that a probe was underway.

According to police, Kerehalli had previously faced 13 cases in the city.