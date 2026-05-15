Hindu bodies demand arrest of those accused of abetting suicide of boy in Rajasthan's Tonk

Family members of a 17-year-old student who allegedly committed suicide and activists of Hindu organisations held a protest in Tonk on Friday, demanding the arrest of those accused of abetting the suicide of a boy by pressuring him for religious conversion.

A case was registered against eight accused including the girl, her parents, the school teacher and others.(Representational)

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The protesters gathered under the banner of Sarv Hindu Samaj at Ghantaghar Chowk, raised slogans, burnt tyres and held a demonstration, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

The Class 12 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house on Thursday morning. He was living with his mother and younger brother in Tonk for the last five years in a rented accommodation.

His mother alleged that he was being forced by a Muslim girl and his family members to convert and he died by suicide under pressure.

In her complaint, she alleged that her son was under mental stress due to a love affair with the girl who was forcing him to convert to Islam.

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{{^usCountry}} The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused, a fair probe and strict action in the case. They also sought compensation for the family and a government job for one family member. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protesters demanded immediate arrest of the accused, a fair probe and strict action in the case. They also sought compensation for the family and a government job for one family member. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tonk SDM Hukmichand reached the protest site and held talks with the family members and representatives of Hindu organisations. He assured them that their demands would be forwarded to senior authorities and appropriate action would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tonk SDM Hukmichand reached the protest site and held talks with the family members and representatives of Hindu organisations. He assured them that their demands would be forwarded to senior authorities and appropriate action would be taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kotwali police station SHO Bhanwar Lal said that a case was registered against eight accused including the girl, her parents, the school teacher and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kotwali police station SHO Bhanwar Lal said that a case was registered against eight accused including the girl, her parents, the school teacher and others. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that no arrest has been made and the matter was under investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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