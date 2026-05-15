Rajasthan: 3 sisters drown in reservoir while trying to save each other in Bikaner

Three sisters, including two minors, drowned in a farm water reservoir while trying to save each other in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Thursday. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Friday. (Representative file photo)

Station house officer (SHO) of Bajju police station Jagdish Kumar Pandher said, “The incident occurred in the agricultural fields of Gram Panchayat Grandhi.”

According to locals, the sisters, had gone to a nearby irrigation reservoir for watering cattle and washing clothes.

Among the deceased was 23-year-old Dhapu and she is survived by two children. Her younger sisters were aged 17 and 18 respectively.

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Family members told police that the sisters had gone to the neighbours’ reservoir area for washing clothes and they were supposed to visit a relative’s hamlet after finishing their work. However, when they did not return for several hours, their father contacted relatives and learnt that the girls had never reached there.

Suspecting an accident, the family and villagers rushed to the reservoir. Preliminary information suggests that one of the sisters accidentally slipped into the deep water, following which the other two entered the reservoir in an attempt to rescue her. All three drowned.

Rescue efforts were launched to take out the bodies while the third body remained missing for several hours. Police later used a JCB machine to partially break the reservoir structure before the third body was recovered late at night.

The bodies were later shifted to the mortuary of Bajju sub-district hospital, where post-mortem examinations will be conducted on Friday.