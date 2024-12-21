Hindu idols in 3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh, 2 arrested amid violence against minorities

Eight idols kept in three Hindu temples were vandalised by miscreants in Bangladesh earlier this week, news agency PTI reported, citing local media. Members of Bengali Hindu Suraksha Samiti burnt a poster of the interim chief adviser of Bangladesh Md. Yunus during a protest rally in Kolkata, on December 10, 2024.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Five idols were vandalised in Dinajpur, while three idols in two temples were vandalised in Mymensingh. Two persons have been arrested in connection to the case.

The vandalism of idols in Hindu temples is the latest in a series of incidents against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

In Mymensingh's Haluaghat sub-district, three idols of two temples were vandalised on early Thursday and Friday.

Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station, said that miscreants ransacked two idols of Bonderpara Temple in the Shakuai union of Haluaghat, according to PTI.

Khayer told ANI that one person, identified as Azharul, was arrested for the vandalism in the Shakuair area. "The arrested person's name is Azharul (37). We will produce him to the court today," he told ANI.

Another idol was vandalised at the Polashkanda Kali Temple in Beeldora union of the same district.

The police on Friday a 27-year-old man of the Polashkanda village over his alleged involvement. During interrogation, the man, Alal Uddin, confessed to the crime, reported PTI.

He was produced before a Mymensingh court this afternoon, which sent him to jail.

On Tuesday, five idols were vandalised at Jharbari Shashan Kali Temple in Dinajpur's Birganj sub-district.

The incident came to light two days later, according to report in The Daily Star.

"We've never seen such an act here," said Janardan Roy, president of the temple committee, according to PTI.

Last week, law enforcement agencies arrested four people for vandalising and damaging a Hindu temple and houses and shops of the community in Sunamganj district in north Bangladesh.

2,200 cases of violence against Hindus



MoS external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, had informed that the 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh till October of this year.

"2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases in Pakistan were reported till October 2024," he said.

He also added that the Narendra Modi-led Central government has taken "serious" note of these incidents.

"Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh. India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities," he stated.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)