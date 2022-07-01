Hindu outfit member booked for announcing bounty on Udaipur killers: Police

Agra police on Thursday booked an office bearer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) for allegedly declaring a bounty of ₹2 lakh on the heads of the two accused in Tuesday’s killing of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case was booked against ABHM spokesperson Sanjay Jat under section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) of the Indian Penal Code at Nai Ki Mandi police station of Agra, said a senior police officer.

“The person booked (Jat) had earlier also made such provocative statements and was turning a threat to peace and harmony,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Jat had announced the bounty on Wednesday.

Two men, Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gaus Mohammad, hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. The attack was reportedly over a social media post supporting claims made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate on the Prophet Mohammed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers

When contacted for comment, Jat said: “Such a gruesome murder merely for supporting a statement made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma cannot be justified. The accused in the Udaipur killing have even issued threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this cannot be tolerated.”

He added that he will file a complaint against the accused duo on Friday for their threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My feelings were hurt because the accused of Udaipur, now in custody of police, had issued threats to the PM of nation. Yet, a case has been registered against me by Agra police. I will lodge complaint against the accused of the Udaipur killing on Friday because they issued threats to PM of nation,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jat’s proclamation came amid protests by right-wing groups, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) and Bajrang Dal, in Agra and Aligarh demanding action against Akhtari and Gaus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON