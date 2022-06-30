Udaipur killing: VHP, Bajrang Dal demand gallows for the killers

New Delhi: Members of the Delhi unit of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, demanding capital punishment for the two men who killed a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, even as the Delhi Police said gatherings were not allowed in the New Delhi area as section 144 was in force there.

Section 144 is a prohibitory order under which more than four persons are not allowed to gather in one place at the same time.

Shouting slogans and carrying placards demanding justice for Kanhaiya Lal(47), the dead tailor, protesters said the two arrested men should be sent to the gallows. “The two murderers have been caught on tape confessing to the crime. They should be hanged. They also threatened the Prime Minister. The two murderers seem to be highly motivated. What happened in Udaipur is an act of terror. We have come here to protest,” a woman protester said.

The protesters also shouted slogans against the Congress government in Rajasthan for allegedly failing to act on Kanhaiya Lal’s complaint that he was getting threats. Kapil Khanna, Delhi unit President of the VHP, said they had announced a protest outside the Rajasthan House but were not granted permission by the police. The protesters then moved towards Jantar Mantar, but were later detained after protesting for some time.

Khanna said, “The Rajasthan police did not act despite being informed of the threats. Kanhaiya Lal had told police about the death threats. Apart from demanding capital punishment for the criminals, we also want to highlight that the Rajasthan government is also to be blamed. We will continue to protest against the barbaric crime.”

At Jantar Mantar, the protesters were detained and taken to different police stations in four buses, and later let off. The protesters were dropped off in stations such as Kalyanpuri and Vasant Vihar, which is away from Jantar Mantar.

Also, on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Police denied permission to the BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to hold a march in protest against Kanhaiya Lal’s murder. The two had announced they would hold a march in Jantar Mantar at 5pm to protest the killing. The details of the scheduled march were amplified on social media platforms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mishra and Bagga shared on Twitter a copy of the police’s letter denying permission for the march. Signed by the New Delhi police district’s deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Amrutha Guguloth, the order said the march will not be allowed because of the “current communal situation” in Delhi and also the fact that prohibitory order under section 144 was imposed in the New Delhi area. The letter said police had received information about the proposed march through social media and their sources.

Mishra and Bagga wrote on Twitter that they will not proceed with the proposed march.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kanhaiya Lal(47) a tailor was hacked to death by two men, who captured the act on their phone and later issued a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while posing proudly with the knives used in the killing. Protests broke out in Udaipur as news of the incident went viral after which the Rajasthan police imposed section 144 in at least 33 districts and suspended internet services.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have increased security personnel in parts of the city that are communally sensitive. Police officers on the ground said that a message has been issued from the top brass at the police headquarters directing all DCPs and inspectors to increase patrolling.

“We have spoken to residents and asked people not to believe in rumours or fake news. Action will be taken against those who fuel rumours and disrupt communal harmony. In communally sensitive areas, senior police officers are meeting members of the Aman committees,” said an inspector, who asked not to be named.