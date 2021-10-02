Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Hindu Rashtra': Paramhans Acharya to take Jal Samadhi by immersing nose in bottled Sarayu water
india news

'Hindu Rashtra': Paramhans Acharya to take Jal Samadhi by immersing nose in bottled Sarayu water

Published on Oct 02, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya was put under house arrest on Saturday as he was preparing to take Jal Samadhi. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Seet Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj had urged the Centre to declare India as a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 and said that he would take Jal Samadhi in the Saryu river if his demands are not met. Reports said the UP government put Paramhans Acharya under house arrest to stop him from going to the Sarayu, but according to a video that is now viral, the seer will now take Jal Samadhi by immersing his nose in the Sarayu water that he had already arranged for, he said showing a white water can in the video. Jal Samadhi is choosing to end life by immersing in water.

"I earlier announced to take Jal Samadhi if India is not declared as Hindu Rashtra by October 2. Now the administration has put me under house arrest. But even under house arrest, I will take Jal samadhi as I have brought Sarayu water. Let's see. God willing, I will be successful because the country comes before life. India will be saved only after it's declared a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

 

RELATED STORIES

On September 28, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj demanded that apart from declaring Hindu Rashtra, the Centre should also terminate the nationality of Muslims and Christians.

Earlier, Paramhans Acharya Maharaj took a 15-day long fast with the same demand and had also wanted to self-immolate in a pyre. On both occasions, he was prevented after the intervention of the administration.

On Friday, Paramhans Acharya held a "Hindu Sanatan Dharm" meeting where the representatives from 29 states came together for a discussion on 'Hindu Rashtra'. "Once I take 'Jal Samadhi', my followers will continue to become my voice, they will continue their demand and struggle until India is declared to be Hindu Rashtra," he said after the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarayu jal samadhi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Increase in PLA troop deployment along LAC a matter of concern, says Naravane

Mizoram releases fresh Covid-19 guidelines, more relaxations offered: 10 points

ECI freezes LJP’s party symbol as Paswan-Paras feud continues

'Post or no post, will stand by Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi', tweets Sidhu
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP