Hindu religious leaders react to Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma' remark: 'For 1000 years…'

Several Hindu religious leaders on Sunday strongly condemned Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on the “Sanatana Dharma”. Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani claimed that the Sanatana Dharma has existed for centuries and will remain so.

Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani.(HT File)

“The people connected with the INDIA alliance (Opposition bloc) are not fighting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are fighting with 'Sanatana Dharma'. Their objective is to finish ‘Sanatana Dharma... We never target Stalin’s ideology or comment on Christianity or Islam, so why are they targeting 'Hindu Sanatana'...?” Chakrapani told news agency ANI.

Alleging that Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice, DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of chief minister MK Stalin, has said it should be eradicated. Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitos, he said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Reacting to his statement, Congress leader Acharya Pramod said it seems there is a competition among leaders to abuse Hindus.

"For 1000 years, there have been efforts to erase 'Sanatan Dharma'. No one could erase it...," he said.

Rangarajan head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple said they have seen the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin. “First of all, he is in a constitutional post. He is not supposed to speak nonsense or things like this...,” the priest said.

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, said, “…Sanatana Dharma cannot be eradicated at any cost. Sanatana Dharma has existed for centuries and will remain so. He (Udhayanidhi Stalin) does not understand the real meaning of Sanatana Dharma, whatever he is saying is absolutely wrong…”

Udhayanidhi referred to Sanatana Dharma as "Sanatanam" in his address in Tamil at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday.

"What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else."

“What is the meaning of Sanatan? It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning. Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste," he alleged.

The minister added that everything should be changed and nothing is perpetual. The Communist movement and DMK were founded to question everything.

SC lawyer files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin

Vineet Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi over the controversial statement.

Jindal, a practising lawyer, has claimed that Udhayanidhi in a speech made a provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statement against Sanatan Dharam.

“Being a Hindu and Sanatan dharma follower, my religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi Stalin called for eradicating Sanatan dharma and further comparing Sanatan with Mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria,” said Jindal.

