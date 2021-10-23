Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hindus alone entitled for recruitment in HR&CE institutions: Tamil Nadu advocate general to high court
Chennai Hindus alone are entitled for appointment in teaching and non-teaching posts in educational institutions run and funded by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras high court on Friday
Hindus alone are entitled for recruitment in HR&CE institutions, Tamil Nadu advocate general told Madras high court (Archive)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By Press Trust of India

Chennai

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram said this when Justice C Saravanan was hearing a writ petition from a Muslim youth challenging the relevant provision.

The petition from Suhail sought to quash an employment advertisement in a Tamil daily dated October 13, which invited applications only from Hindus for appointment for teaching and non-teaching posts in the newly started Shri Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur and consequently direct the authorities to permit him to compete for the post of office assistant.

The petitioner contended that the HR&CE has no authority to impose the condition that other religious persons are not eligible to be appointed. Being an Indian citizen and native of Tamil Nadu, he claimed he is entitled for the protection provided under Articles 16(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution, which provide equal opportunity in matters of public employment.

Advocate-general R Shunmugasundaram informed the court there is a provision in the HR&CE Act stipulating that only Hindus must be appointed in the educational institutions run and funded by the department. Moreover, the appointment process has already begun, he added.

Directing the AG to file a detailed counter, the judge posted the matter after two weeks.

