HTLS 2023: SC is 'people's court', has veered around to uphold rights, says CJI
Welcome to the live blog coverage of the fifth and final day of the HT Leadership Summit 2023! In the inaugural session, we have the privilege of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud engaging in a conversation with Utkarsh Anand, national legal editor of Hindustan Times.
In the inaugural session, we have the privilege of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud engaging in a conversation with Utkarsh Anand, national legal editor of Hindustan Times. This promises to be a thought-provoking discussion on the legal landscape in India.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:40 AM
On retirement age of judges
Chandrachud shares his perspective on the retirement age of judges, highlighting the difference in the Indian model compared to the American Supreme Court. While the American system has no age of retirement for judges, in India, judges do retire.
I think it's important that judges must retire because I think it is too much of a responsibility to cast on human beings in terms of their own infallibility by postulating that they should not retire from office. Judges are human beings, they are prone to errors. It's important to pass on the mantle to succeeding generations who would be able to point out the error of the past."
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:36 AM
Chandrachud on Supreme Court as a People's Court
Chandrachud reflects on the unique role of the Supreme Court of India, emphasizing its wide jurisdiction. He says the American Supreme Court decides around 80 cases in a year, while this year, the Indian Supreme Court has disposed of a staggering 72,000 cases, demonstrating its commitment to serving the people.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:31 AM
Court guided by consitutional morality: Chandrachud
Chandrachud reaffirms that judges are guided by constitutional morality, not public morality, emphasizing values such as fraternity, human dignity, personal morality, and equality. He highlights the judiciary as a platform for constructive engagement, where diverse views lead to a synthesis for change. He reminds that it's within the legislature's power to rectify deficiencies in laws as pronounced by the courts, referring to a historical example in 1951 when Parliament overruled a Supreme Court decision related to reservations in educational institutions.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:29 AM
CJI on unique role of judges and advancing rights
The CJI emphasizes the unique role of judges, highlighting that their non-elected status is not a deficiency but a strength. Courts are entrusted with the duty to protect fundamental values. Sometimes, they are ahead of their times, such as in environmental protection. He reflects on his dissent in the same-sex equality matter, advocating for the recognition of the right to form unions.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:24 AM
Chandrachud on modernizing legal communication and embracing accessibility
He stresses the need to evolve from the colonial-era model, aiming for a more accessible judiciary. The use of faster software allows court orders to reach even the remotest jails, demonstrating a commitment to open the justice system to citizens.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:23 AM
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud: Advancing Digital Transformation in the Legal System
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud sheds light on the digitization efforts in the legal system, with the implementation of phase 3 of the e-court project. The aim is to create a more citizen-centric judiciary, bringing the courts closer to the people.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:20 AM
Transforming legal discourse and eliminating gender stereotypes
Chandrachud emphasizes the need to rectify gender stereotypes within the legal system. Expressing concern about terms like "career woman" and "chaste woman" being used in pejorative ways, he discusses the court's efforts, including an educational handout, to change mindsets and make the court more accessible.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:15 AM
Language - the third barrier
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud talks about the third barrier: language. To bridge this gap, the Supreme Court has been using machine learning to translate judgments, ensuring that the court's reach extends to all citizens.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:13 AM
Structural barriers in judiciary
Exploring structural barriers in the legal system, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud highlights the critical role of the judiciary. Besides delivering verdicts, the courts create space for reasoned dialogue and work administratively to address these issues.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 10:07 AM
On diverse barriers in the legal system
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delves into the discussion on diverse barriers in the legal system, emphasizing the need to redefine "merit" in a more inclusive sense, ensuring opportunities for the marginalized. A thought-provoking start to the day!
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 09:54 AM
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to address the inaugural session shortly
We're moments away from the highly anticipated inaugural session at the HT Leadership Summit 2023. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is all set to address the audience shortly, promising an insightful start to the day. Stay tuned for updates!