HTLS 2023: SC is 'people's court', has veered around to uphold rights, says CJI

Welcome to the live blog coverage of the fifth and final day of the HT Leadership Summit 2023! Over the past four days, we've witnessed insightful discussions, remarkable conversations, and a diverse array of luminaries from various fields. Today, we have an exciting lineup of sessions, promising to close this prestigious event on a high note.

CJI DY Chandrachud (L).

In the inaugural session, we have the privilege of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud engaging in a conversation with Utkarsh Anand, national legal editor of Hindustan Times. This promises to be a thought-provoking discussion on the legal landscape in India.

The second session features an international perspective, with Lisa Curtis, Director of Indo-Pacific Security at the Center for a New American Security, and Minxin Pei, a distinguished professor. They will be in conversation with Pramit Pal Chaudhari, South Asia Head of Eurasia Group, delving into crucial global security matters.

In the third session, we bring together distinguished military personnel, Lieutenant Commander Annu Prakash of the Indian Navy, Colonel Neha Singh of the Indian Army, and Group Captain Shaliza Dhami of the Indian Air Force. They will share their insights with Rahul Singh, Senior Associate Editor of Hindustan Times, offering a unique perspective on India's defense forces.

The fourth session will feature Piyush Goyal, Hon. Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Textiles, and Leader of the House, Rajya Sabha, in conversation with Anand Narasimhan, Managing Editor of Special Projects & Senior Anchor at Network 18. This session promises to provide valuable insights into India's economic and political landscape.

In the fifth session, we have the privilege of hearing from Academy Award-winning actress and producer Charlize Theron, who will be in conversation with Karan Johar, the renowned director and producer. Their discussion is sure to be a highlight of the day.

The following sessions will delve into critical topics ranging from healthcare, sports, and industry, with distinguished speakers such as Keith Flaherty, Vivek Wadhwa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and many more. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also be part of the program. He will be in conversation with R. Sukumar, Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan Times.

The day will conclude with a closing address by none other than the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, offering his insights and vision for the future.

Stay tuned as we bring you live updates and highlights from these engaging sessions throughout the day, as the HT Leadership Summit 2023 draws to a close with a flourish of knowledge, ideas, and inspiration.