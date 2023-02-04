Hindustan Times wins M.Ad Quiz hosted by Derek O'Brien

Hindustan Times on Friday won M.Ad Quiz, one of the popular events organised by The Advertising Club. The quiz, especially organised for the advertising, media and market industry, was hosted by quizmaster and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien. He tested the skills and knowledge of participants from the world of Media, Advertising and Marketing Industry.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder, HT Media Labs, and Meghashyam Shirodkar, Content Head of HT School represented Hindustan Times. The HT team aced the quiz leaving two advertising companies – Leo Burnett and McCann – behind.

Derek O'Brien with winners of M.Ad Quiz.

M.Ad Quiz returned in a new avatar after a gap of 10 years.

There were two members per team and the final six team got the chance to fight for the trophy on stage.

Before the event, Dr. Bhaskar Das, chairperson, M.Ad Quiz Committee said, “There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organizing the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting."

