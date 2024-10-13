Hindutva activists accord grand welcome to Gauri Lankesh murder accused in Karnataka's Vijayapura: Report

Hindutva activists in Karnataka garlanded two men accused of killing activist Gauri Lankesh and accorded them a rousing welcome on Sunday after their release from jail on October 11, India Today reported. Parshuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadve being felicitated by Hindutva activists in Karnataka's Vijayapura.(@vijaythottathil (X))

The two accused Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadave spent six years in jail in connection with the cold-blooded murder and were granted bail by a Bengaluru court on October 9. Their supporters claimed that the two men were wrongly implicated in the case.

Also read | Siddaramaiah directs steps to set up special court to try Gauri Lankesh, Kalburgi killings

Apart from Waghmore and Yadave, Amol Kale, Rajesh D Bangera, Vasudev Suryawanshi, Rushikesh Devadekar, Ganesh Miskin and Amith Ramachandra Baddi were granted bail on October 9, reported legal news portal LiveLaw.

In their hometown in Vijayapura, they were welcomed by Hindutva activists belonging to Shri Ram Sene and men from other Hindutva organisations.



According to the India Today report, they were welcomed with chants of celebration, laid garlands, and wrapped in saffron shawls.

The two accused also paid symbolic respects to a Chhatrapati Shivaji statue nearby, following which they visited the Kalika temple to offer prayers.

“Today is Vijayadasami, a significant day for us. We welcomed Parashuram Waghmore and Manohar Yadve, who have been unfairly jailed for six years on charges related to the murder of Gauri Lankesh. The real culprits have yet to be found, but these men were targeted simply because they are pro-Hindu workers. Their families have suffered, and this injustice needs serious introspection,” India Today quoted a prominent local Hindutva leader as saying.

Gauri Lankesh shot dead

Known for her staunch criticism of Hindutva politics and extreme right-wing ideologies, Lankesh was shot dead outside her home by three motorcycle-borne men in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar on September 5, 2017.

Parashuram Waghmore is accused of shooting dead the activist that night.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had directed the formation of a special court to expedite trial in the case.