‘His mask and wig both come off’: Mahua Moitra jabs TMC MP over BJP minister meeting amid party crisis

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took sharp jibes at senior party leader and Kolkata North MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Sunday, accusing him of misleading the party about his location before he was spotted at Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav's residence in New Delhi.

Mahua Moitra said he was later seen on television at the Union minister's residence in Delhi.(PTI)

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People familiar with the developments said Bandyopadhyay, along with dissident MP Satabdi Roy, met Yadav amid growing speculation that the rebel faction could approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary group, HT had reported earlier.

Mahua Moitra, Kunal Ghosh jab fellow TMC leader

In a post on X, Moitra alleged that Bandyopadhyay had told party leaders he had gone to a hospital in Kolkata due to a stomach problem. She said he was later seen on television at the Union minister's residence in Delhi.

"His mask & his wig both come off - Sudip Bandyopadhyay told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav home. Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Don't use our name," she wrote on X.

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His mask & his wig both come off - @SudipBAITC told us he was in Apollo Kolkata with a tummy bug when we suddenly saw him on tv in Delhi in Bhupinder Yadav home. Dada pls change your X handle to @SudipBJPBTeam at least. Dont’ use our name. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 13, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Apart from Moitra, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also jabbed Bandyopadhyay, referring to what he described as the MP's past record of switching political parties. He said former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had given him "positions and honour". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Moitra, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also jabbed Bandyopadhyay, referring to what he described as the MP's past record of switching political parties. He said former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had given him "positions and honour". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Mamata didi gave positions and honour to these people, and this is what these people give in return. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing parties," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Mamata didi gave positions and honour to these people, and this is what these people give in return. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing parties," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He also claimed that Bandyopadhyay had built his political career by misleading Mamata and said he had previously raised concerns about him within the party.

Another TMC MP meets Union minister

Six-time MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Saturday, adding to speculation that another Lok Sabha MP could join the rebel camp.

“The rebel MPs are relying on their legislative strength both in the assembly as well as Parliament to stake claim to being recognised as the real TMC. Of course, the Speaker’s decision will be final…” said a person familiar with the matter.

A few hours after the meeting, the TMC removed Bandyopadhyay as president of the North Kolkata organisational district and appointed the party's state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh in his place.

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Out of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs, 19 have come together so far in support of forming a separate parliamentary group in the Lower House.

In the West Bengal assembly, 64 of the 80 MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, opposed party chief Mamata Banerjee's decision to appoint Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.

With inputs from HT Correspondents

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