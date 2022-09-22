‘His only contribution…’: Congress leader’s stinging critique of Shashi Tharoor

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Thursday backed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot as “a better candidate” than Shashi Tharoor for the party’s top post, saying the two cannot even be compared.

He said Rahul Gandhi is the first choice for Congress workers for the post while listing Gehlot’s experience including as a former Union minister, who defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party in a direct contest in the 2018 Rajasthan elections. He said Gehlot has had 45 years of impeccable political life.

He said Tharoor’s only major contribution to the party in the last eight years was sending letters to Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she was hospitalised. “This act caused pain to crores of party workers like me. Thus, the selection is very simple and clear,” he tweeted while clarifying it was his individual opinion.

Tharoor was among the leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking sweeping reforms within the party.

Vallabh’s comments came a day after Gehlot met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday and said he was ready for any responsibility the party gave him, potentially setting the stage for a battle against Tharoor for the Congress presidential poll on October 17.

Gehlot, 71, is set to file his nomination for the poll. Tharoor, who also met Sonia Gandhi earlier in the week and was assured of a fair process, is also expected to fight the poll. It will be the first time in more than two decades that there will be two or more candidates competing for the post.