Hizbul terrorist killed in Jammu Kashmir police camp after refusing to surrender

After a night of standoff, terrorist Mohammad Amin Malik was killed in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rashtriya Rifles inside the police camp at Tral on Thursday, following his refusal to surrender.

“The terror operative was arrested on May 30, 2021 along with incriminating materials including arms, ammunitions and explosives including unlicensed 12 bore gun, live rounds, explosives, iron/steel balls, 9 feature phones and other warlike stores used in fabrication of IEDs,” Police spokesman said, adding that the case was registered at Tral police station.

He narrated how Malik snatched an AK 47 from a constable on June 2 at the Police Component at Tral while under interrogation. “During the interrogation, the terror operative got hold of the service rifle (AK 47) of constable Amjad Khan and fired indiscriminately with [the] intention to kill the police personnel,” he said.

The spokesman further added that Malik critically wounded constable Amjad Khan, took control of the interrogation room and kept firing intermittently at the cops from the snatched weapon.

“Sensing grave danger to the lives of police personnel and that of the terror operative, his mother and the executive magistrate were brought to the site and repeated sincere efforts were made to persuade him to throw away the weapon and surrender. The terror operative, however, displayed complete defiance to such persuasions and not only refused to surrender but also fired upon the police party engaged in persuasion. One of the policemen was hit with a bullet on chest and survived because of his bulletproof jacket,” the spokesman said narrating the sequence of events.

Police said after efforts to make him surrender failed, Maik was engaged in a gun fight and neutralised. “The snatched weapon was recovered from the possession of the terror operative and his body was sent to the police hospital in Srinagar for medico-legal formalities,” it said.

Police said that Malik was an active member of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in the past and was arrested in 2003 and that his brother Shabir Malik was also a militant who was killed two years ago during an encounter at Brenpathri.