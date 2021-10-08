HNLC cadre arrested for planting IED outside NPP office in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Police on Thursday arrested a cadre of proscribed outfit Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on charges of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) near the office of ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Shillong on October 4.

Ksankupar Kharkongor, a resident of Umphyrnai village on the outskirts of the capital city, was picked up by police from Shillong civil hospital at about 3.30pm where he was reportedly attending to an ailing relative.

A police statement from PHQ communique stated, “In the course of investigation, the suspect admitted to his role and stated that he is a member of the proscribed militant outfit HNLC.”. The statement claimed that investigators had seized what it described as “incriminating evidence”.

Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said, “The police have been diligent in their duty, and I am confident they will nab all the persons involved in planting the bomb near the NPP office.” He said that police will ascertain beyond doubt his association with the rebel outfit during the ongoing investigation.

The minister said in a separate incident, a cadre of the HNLC Emmanuel Suchen surrendered at Khliehriat in East Jaiñtia Hills district. Rymbui said Emmanuel Suchen joined the outfit in 2002 and was arrested in 2008 following which, he spent three years in jail under the Meghalaya Preventive Detention Act (MPDA). However, after his release, he continued to clandestinely maintain his relationship with the outfit .

“I think better sense prevailed which made him to come forward and surrender before the police,” Rymbui said adding, “It has come to our notice that he (Emmanuel Suchen) has been involved in the bombing of Star Cement and Police Reserve in East Jaiñtia Hills early this year.”