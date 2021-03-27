Holi trip ends in tragedy for Bihar couple, 2 kids as car collides with truck

Four members of a family including two minor children were killed when their luxury car collided head-on with a truck in Gopalganj district of Bihar on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place when the family, hailing from Saharsa, was coming from Delhi to celebrate Holi at their native village. The front portion of the car, bearing Delhi registration plate, was completely damaged in the collision

According to police, the collision happened on a bridge - the Dumariaghat Mahasetu - under the jurisdiction of Mohammadpur police station. The deceased persons were identified as Sanjiv Jha, his wife Sunita Jha and their son and a daughter.

Three occupants of the truck were also injured in the accident which disrupted traffic movement on the highway until the damaged vehicles were removed.

“Villagers and passersby were the first ones to reach the spot. We reached the spot as soon as we received the information with necessary equipment and vehicles. However, before we could rescue people out of the mangled remains of the luxury car, two had already died and two succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital. A case has been registered against the truck driver who is absconding,” said the SHO Mithlesh Kumar Pandey.

“The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem,” Pandey said.