Home minister Shah to visit Chhattisgarh encounter site, meet injured jawans

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Monday visit the site where Maoists attacked and killed at least 22 security personnel in a forest along the border between the Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh over the weekend, officials said. Shah will also hold a review meeting and meet the jawans injured in the Maoist attack led by the commander of battalion number-1 Madvi Hidma.

The Union home minister will reach Jagdalpur airport in Bastar district at around10:35 am following which he will attend the wreath-laying ceremony to pay respect to the killed personnel in Police Lines in Jagdalpur, a senior official said.

Shah held a top-level meeting on Sunday with senior officers, including home secretary Ajay Bhalla, intelligence bureau director Arvind Kumar and senior CRPF officials, in New Delhi on the incident. Shah said a befitting response will be given to those responsible for the Maoist attack. “Our security men have lost their lives, we will not tolerate this bloodshed and a befitting reply will be given at an appropriate time,” he said.

The firefight broke out between the forces and the Maoists around 11.10am on Saturday and both sides used grenade launchers during the attack. The team of the security forces, about 460 of them, later moved towards an open area to facilitate the evacuation of the injured. The troops retrieved the body of a woman from the Maoist group along with an INSAS rifle in an operation later. Officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday that Maoists carried out a “U-type” ambush after luring security personnel into a trap with the input of the possible presence of Hidma.

Officials aware of the developments said the number of Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces over the weekend could be between 12 and 20. They added intelligence inputs have suggested that the extremists used grenade launchers in the ambush.

