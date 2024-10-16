Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Home Ministry seeks report after 13 hoax bomb threats rattle airlines

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2024 04:38 PM IST

At least 13 hoax bomb threats were received by airlines across the country in the last 48 hours, prompting swift action by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday after a series of bomb threats were received by multiple airlines over the last 48 hours, disrupting services.

Multiple Air India and IndiGo flights faced disruptions due to hoax bomb threats (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
Multiple Air India and IndiGo flights faced disruptions due to hoax bomb threats (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

Over the last two days, at least 13 bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes -- all were found to be hoaxes. Some flights were diverted while some airlines had to re-screen all the passengers, leading to major delays and inconvenience.

A senior official told PTI that MHA has instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on bomb threats that have been received recently.

After the series of bomb threats, senior officials at the MoCA kept in constant touch with the Home Ministry and gave them regular updates regarding the situation.

"Senior officials of MHA have instructed all concerned security agencies in the aviation sector to prepare a report on the matter and submit it at the earliest. The investigation will be monitored by the central intelligence agency to find out if it was a conspiracy to damage the reputation of the Indian aviation sector," said the official.

Read more: IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi diverted after bomb threat, 12th incident in 2 days

Most of the social media accounts that issued the fake bomb threats to airlines were found to be operating from outside the country and were immediately suspended. Cyber security agencies are also on alert and are tracking social media accounts that are linked to these false threats.

On Tuesday, seven flights, including an Air India flight headed to Chicago, received bomb threats. After thorough checking, these threats were found to be fake. On Wednesday, two flights received bomb threats and they were turned back and diverted for security clearance.

Akasa Air spokesperson said, “Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with abundant precaution.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On