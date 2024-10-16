Home Ministry seeks report after 13 hoax bomb threats rattle airlines

The Ministry of Home Affairs sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday after a series of bomb threats were received by multiple airlines over the last 48 hours, disrupting services. Multiple Air India and IndiGo flights faced disruptions due to hoax bomb threats (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)

Over the last two days, at least 13 bomb threats have been received by various airlines on domestic and international routes -- all were found to be hoaxes. Some flights were diverted while some airlines had to re-screen all the passengers, leading to major delays and inconvenience.

A senior official told PTI that MHA has instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to submit a report on bomb threats that have been received recently.

After the series of bomb threats, senior officials at the MoCA kept in constant touch with the Home Ministry and gave them regular updates regarding the situation.

"Senior officials of MHA have instructed all concerned security agencies in the aviation sector to prepare a report on the matter and submit it at the earliest. The investigation will be monitored by the central intelligence agency to find out if it was a conspiracy to damage the reputation of the Indian aviation sector," said the official.

Most of the social media accounts that issued the fake bomb threats to airlines were found to be operating from outside the country and were immediately suspended. Cyber security agencies are also on alert and are tracking social media accounts that are linked to these false threats.

On Tuesday, seven flights, including an Air India flight headed to Chicago, received bomb threats. After thorough checking, these threats were found to be fake. On Wednesday, two flights received bomb threats and they were turned back and diverted for security clearance.

Akasa Air spokesperson said, “Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru on October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert. The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and have advised the pilot to divert the flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi with abundant precaution.”

(With inputs from PTI)