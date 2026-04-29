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Honeymoon murder: Shillong court grants bail to Sonam lapses, trial delays

A Meghalaya court granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in her husband's murder, citing procedural lapses by police during her arrest.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:38 am IST
By David Laitphlang
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Shillong: A court in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Tuesday granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, nearly 10 months after she was remanded to judicial custody.

Honeymoon murder: Shillong court grants bail to Sonam lapses, trial delays

The case was referred to as the Honeymoon murder case in the media.

The court’s decision was primarily based on procedural lapses during her arrest by the Meghalaya Police, along with delays in the progress of the trial.

The court observed that the police failed to clearly inform Sonam of the specific grounds of her arrest at the time she was taken into custody in June 2025, amounting to a violation of constitutional safeguards.

The court also noted technical deficiencies in the arrest documents, including incorrect citation of legal provisions and incomplete documentation, which weakened the prosecution’s procedural standing at this stage.

The defence argued that the trial had seen limited progress in recent months despite the filing of a voluminous charge sheet, making continued incarceration without conviction untenable. The court accepted this contention while granting bail.

The granting of bail marks a critical turn in the case, even as the prosecution prepares to continue its arguments in what remains one of Meghalaya’s most closely watched criminal trials.

 
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Home / India News / Honeymoon murder: Shillong court grants bail to Sonam lapses, trial delays
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