Shillong: A court in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Tuesday granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, nearly 10 months after she was remanded to judicial custody.

Honeymoon murder: Shillong court grants bail to Sonam lapses, trial delays

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The case was referred to as the Honeymoon murder case in the media.

The court’s decision was primarily based on procedural lapses during her arrest by the Meghalaya Police, along with delays in the progress of the trial.

The court observed that the police failed to clearly inform Sonam of the specific grounds of her arrest at the time she was taken into custody in June 2025, amounting to a violation of constitutional safeguards.

The court also noted technical deficiencies in the arrest documents, including incorrect citation of legal provisions and incomplete documentation, which weakened the prosecution’s procedural standing at this stage.

The defence argued that the trial had seen limited progress in recent months despite the filing of a voluminous charge sheet, making continued incarceration without conviction untenable. The court accepted this contention while granting bail.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the development, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the prosecution will continue to pursue the case. “We respect the Honourable Court’s order. The investigation and trial will proceed as per law, and we remain confident in the evidence already placed before the court,” he told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the development, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said the prosecution will continue to pursue the case. “We respect the Honourable Court’s order. The investigation and trial will proceed as per law, and we remain confident in the evidence already placed before the court,” he told Hindustan Times. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite her release, the charges against Sonam remain in force, and she has been directed to cooperate with the ongoing trial proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite her release, the charges against Sonam remain in force, and she has been directed to cooperate with the ongoing trial proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case relates to the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra in June 2025 during what was supposed to be his honeymoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case relates to the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra in June 2025 during what was supposed to be his honeymoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have alleged that Sonam conspired with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and hired three contract killers to execute the murder. A detailed charge sheet running into hundreds of pages has already been filed, and the trial is currently underway with multiple witnesses listed by the prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have alleged that Sonam conspired with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and hired three contract killers to execute the murder. A detailed charge sheet running into hundreds of pages has already been filed, and the trial is currently underway with multiple witnesses listed by the prosecution. {{/usCountry}}

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The granting of bail marks a critical turn in the case, even as the prosecution prepares to continue its arguments in what remains one of Meghalaya’s most closely watched criminal trials.

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