Meghalaya: Trial begins in Raja Raghuvanshi honeymoon murder case

SHILLONG: The trial in the sensational murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya earlier this year, started on Tuesday in the Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Shillong, with the examination of his brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, the formal complainant in the case. Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by contract killers hired by his wife and her boyfriend, police said (FIle Photo)

Five people — Raja’s widow Sonam Raghuvanshi; her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha; and three alleged hitmen, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Aakash Singh Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — were arrested in the case and have pleaded not guilty to the murder charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Special Public Prosecutor KC Gautam told reporters that the police case was solidly constructed.

“The trial has commenced with the framing of the charges. Today, the prosecution evidence has started. In the charge sheet, there are about 90 witnesses. It’s a watertight charge sheet,” Gautam said.

He added that only Vipin Raghuvanshi was called for examination Tuesday. “This examination was incomplete; it will take more time. The others will come as their turn comes,” he noted.

Speaking outside the court, Vipin Raghuvanshi stated that he had been instructed to return on November 26 to complete his statement. “Because of time constraints, the full statement couldn’t be recorded,” he said.

The case relates to the gruesome killing of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found dead in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra on June 2, 2025. Raja was in Meghalaya on his honeymoon with his wife, Sonam, who allegedly conspired with her lover Raj Kushwaha to have him murdered by hired killers.

A 790-page chargesheet, filed by the Sohra Police in July, detailed the alleged conspiracy, digital trails, and forensic evidence linking the five accused to the crime.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said a second charge sheet was being prepared to cover the remaining aspects of the investigation. “The supplementary chargesheet is under process and is expected to be filed by the third week of November,” Syiem told HT over the phone.

With the formal commencement of the trial, the focus now shifts to the prosecution’s witness testimonies, which are expected to shed further light on one of Meghalaya’s most chilling and closely watched criminal cases.