Hope terrorists don't use Afghan soil for fuelling unrest: India at UNHRC
Hope terrorists don't use Afghan soil for fuelling unrest: India at UNHRC

India told the UNHRC session that it hopes for an inclusive and broad-based dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 03:34 PM IST
A view ahead of a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

India said at the special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday that it hopes the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours.

The special session of the UNHRC was underway in Geneva to consider the "promotion & protection of human rights in Afghanistan"

India's premanent representative to the UN, Indramani Pandey raised concerns over the possibility of Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to threaten the peace and stability of any other country.

"Everyone is concerned about increasing violations of fundamental rights of Afghan citizens. Afghans are worried about whether their right to live with dignity would be respected," Pandey said at UNHRC session.

Echoing the urgency shown by India, Afghan envoy to the UNHRC, Nasir Ahmad Andisha, said, "The human rights system cannot and should not 'wait and see'. We need attention and action."

The Indian envoy said its "millennia-old friendship" with Afghanistan rests on strong pillars of people-to-people relations. "India has always stood for peaceful, prosperous and progressive Afghanistan. India stands ready to assist our friends from Afghanistan in fulfilling their aspirations," Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said that India also hopes that there would be an inclusive and broad-based dispensation in Afghanistan which represents all sections of the Afghan society, and the one that would respect the voices of women and the aspirations of children while upholding the rights of minorities.

"A broad based representation would help the arrangement gain more acceptability and legitimacy," Pandey told the session of global diplomats.

UNHRC chief Michelle Bachelet said she has received “credible reports” of summary executions of civilians by the Taliban and restrictions on the rights of women following their siege of Kabul on August 15.

Last week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives.

Even as the Taliban have said no one would be “harmed”, thousands of people are desperate to flee the country as many Afghans were apprehensive of the Taliban rule.

Reports of Taliban fighters attacking women and children in Kabul and other provinces have surfaced over the past one week.

