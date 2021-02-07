Host farmers at your house like you treated Obama: Owaisi to PM Modi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite protesting farmers to his residence like he had hosted then US president Barack Obama, and repeal the new farm laws.

Addressing a rally for upcoming polls to local bodies in Gujarat, the Hyderabad MP also asked the prime minister to be "large-hearted" and "understand pains" of the farmers, who have been protesting at borders of Delhi over the last two months demanding scrapping of the agri marketing legislations.

Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is contesting maiden elections in Gujarat--in Ahmedabad and Bharuch-- in alliance with the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP)

"The way the farmers are being treated is not right. It is wrong. The Prime Minister should invite the farmers to his residence like he had offered tea to (then US President) Barack Obama with his own hand (in 2015), which is fine as he was our guest. We expect the PM to invite the farmers, offer them tea and biscuits and tell them the (agri marketing) laws are being repealed, and that they should be happy," Owaisi said.

Owaisi said the PM should understand the plight of agriculturists who feed the country, if he claims to have risen from poverty.

"When a poor person weeps out of helplessness, then nature tells us to help the poor, but those who have no sympathy for the poor, they remain unaffected by tears of the poor. We are with farmers, they are our'annadatas', they work hard to get us food," he said.

Taking a dig, Owaisi said the massive protest by farmers has "disturbed sleep" of PM Modi.

"They came out in thousands, shouted slogans, and took out a tractor rally in Delhi (on January 26). The BJP, with 300 MPs, is worried about how to tackle farmers," he said.

With BTP leader Chhotu Vasava by his side, Owaisi made a strong pitch for the unity among tribals, Muslims, Dalits and OBCs in Gujarat.