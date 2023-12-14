Hostel warden booked in Bagalkot district for sexual harassment of girl students: Police

Bengaluru: Police said a case was registered against the accused warden under Pocso Act based on the complaint filed by the school principal. (HT Archives)

A case has been registered against a hostel warden in Bagalkot district for allegedly sexually harassing minor girl students, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from a residential school in Bilagi taluk of the district.

According to officials, the hostel warden has been harassing girl students for the last three months. On Wednesday, several students and their parents came forward, accusing the warden of inappropriately touching and harassing 3-4 students.

“It has come to my notice after a few parents filed a complaint two days ago about sexual harassment by the accused,” said Nanda Hanabaratti, deputy director (social welfare). “We have only supervisory powers over schools and have no administrative powers to take action.”

She said a report was sent to the Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society (KREIS) executive director, recommending severe action.

According to parents, the warden allegedly touched the students, causing emotional distress. They urged severe punishment for the warden for misbehaving with female students.

“We have received a report submitted by the district social welfare officer, based on a report directing the school principal to file a police complaint,” KREIS deputy director Ningaraju Kumbar said. “We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment cases and will suspend him soon, initiating a departmental inquiry,” he said.

According to officials, the accused targeted 4-5 girl students, touching them inappropriately and making vulgar comments about their bodies and unnecessarily speaking with them.

Despite warnings by parents, the accused did not change his attitude. When parents complained to the social welfare officer, they said the warden took leave for two days and disappeared.

“We have registered a case under Pocso Act based on the complaint filed by the school principal,” said Basavaraj, inspector at Bilagi police station. “We have informed the district juvenile justice board for further action. The accused is absconding after the case was registered against him,” he added.