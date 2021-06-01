Hours before PM Modi's meeting, Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to cancel Class 12 exam

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a crucial meeting to decide the prospect of Class 12 board examinations, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the central government to cancel the exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

"The students and their parents are worried about Class 12 exams. They don't want exams to be held without vaccination. I appeal to Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams, evaluate students on basis of past performance," Keriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class 12 examinations after the Centre sought time till Thursday.

The central government told the apex court that it will take a final decision on the issue of conducting or cancelling Class 12 board exam in two days, and will place its decision before the court.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned the case to June 3 while observing a similar situation last year prompted internal marking instead.

The bench asked the Centre to take its time to make a decision. It, however, asked the government to give some good and tangible reason if it decides to depart from last year's decision when it agreed to cancel the examination due to Covid-19.

The ministry of education recently sought detailed suggestions from states and Union territories on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

The CBSE had proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

The board had also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.