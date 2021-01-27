House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices
- The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
A buffet lunch for ₹700 to aloo bonda for ₹10—Indian parliament’s canteen will dish out an elaborate menu this budget session for every palate and budget.
The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27, an internal circular said. The price tags, however, don’t smell of subsidy. For many years, the parliament canteen had tried to strike a balance between quality and price but for the first time, the food will not be subsidised.
While vegetarian biriyani is priced at ₹50, chicken biriyani will cost ₹100. A vegetarian meal (thali) will now be available for ₹100, mutton biriyani at ₹150 and fish and chips at ₹110.
The menu is new, and the prices are higher. While the chicken biriyani will cost ₹30 more than the current rate and its mutton counterpart, ₹50 more, the new items include fish and chips, medu vada, mutton cutlet, omelette, masala poori and uttapam. A small plate of green salad, earlier available for ₹10, will now cost ₹25.
Last year, the contract with the Northern Railways to run the canteen was scrapped. Top officials indicated that cost control and a better menu were the prime reasons for such a move.
“The northern railways people in the parliament canteen were paid nearly ₹1 lakh each monthly by Parliament to run the canteen. We felt that the cost should be reduced,” said a parliament official who asked not to be named. Northern Railway has been serving food in the canteen since 1968.
During a normal session, an average 4,500 people eat at Parliament every day. According to data available with officials, out of ₹17 crore annual subsidy, only ₹24 lakh is spent on MPs. The rest goes towards underwriting food for security personnel, officials, even visitors.
A Lok Sabha MP, preferring anonymity, welcomed the Speaker’s decision to rationalize food prices and said, “It’s a good move and it will help shed the misconception that we, lawmakers, eat subsidized food in Parliament.” “The fact is most legislators eat at home as they live near the Parliament complex,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home minister takes stock of situation in urgent meet
- Shah directed that additional central paramilitary forces be deployed in Delhi with immediate effect and individuals and groups behind the Red Fort seize be brought to justice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smaller crowd, masks mark Republic Day celebrations
- While more than 100,000 people attended the parade during the previous years, with Covid-19 norms in place on Tuesday, the crowd was limited to 25,000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders condemn violence, Opposition seeks repeal of laws
- The Opposition, including the Congress, alleges that the government rushed the farm laws without proper discussion in Parliament. The Centre, however, says the reforms will lead to new opportunities in agriculture trade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House canteen dishes out new menu, hikes prices
- The parliament canteen, now run by ITDC will offer as many as 58 items, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, from January 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discussing a possible route for Amarnath via Kargil: Prahlad Patel
- Union minister for culture and tourism Prahlad Patel said government is addressing the lack of adventure sports equipment in Kargil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rally to langar: Peaceful stir held across 20 states
- In contrast to the violence seen in the Capital, farmers held peaceful rallies across the country to protest against the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Rajpath, many firsts in the shadow of a pandemic
- India put on display its war machines at a time when the country is locked in a tense border stand-off with China.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' tractor rally: Dark day for the Republic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union leaders make appeal, divert blame after anarchy reigns
- The chaos and violence have raised questions about the future of the two-month-long agitation of farm unions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Macron, Johnson and Morrison send video messages on Republic Day
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a letter sent to her Indian counterpart, conveyed her greetings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Western Railway to start all suburban services in Mumbai from Jan 29
- Tuesday's decision to operate all trains comes a day after a meeting to resume local train services for all passengers was chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farmer organisations not in control of agitation now': Haryana CM
- Khattar said that unsavoury events on Tuesday deserved to be condemned in the strongest words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Letter to CJI urges him to take cognizance of violence during tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNSC: India welcomes elections in Palestine, calls for free, fair polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland Governor puts NSCN in line of fire in Republic Day speech
- Governor RN Ravi said 'politics by gun' has stonewalled efforts to resolve the Naga political issue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox