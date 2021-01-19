IND USA
House panel calls home secretary on cyber crimes

The committee on home has picked up the topic of cybercrime against women and children as such incidents are increasingly being flagged by victims and social activists.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The panel, headed by Congress’s Anand Sharma has summoned union home secretary Ajay Bhalla to hear the ministry’s views on cyber crimes involving women and children

A parliamentary panel has called the union home secretary Ajay Bhalla to hear the ministry’s views on cyber crimes involving women and children.

The committee on home has picked up the topic of cybercrime against women and children as such incidents are increasingly being flagged by victims and social activists. Last year, Rajya Sabha chairman formed a panel to probe access of pornographic material to children. The panel, headed by Congress’s Anand Sharma, is also preparing a report on Atrocities and Crimes against Women & Children

