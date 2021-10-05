Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / How 3 crore poor families became ‘lakhpati’ under BJP govt, PM Modi explains
india news

How 3 crore poor families became ‘lakhpati’ under BJP govt, PM Modi explains

Published on Oct 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the inauguration of the 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo, in Lucknow.(PTI)
By hindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that 3 crore urban poor families have become ‘lakhpatis’ due to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing scheme. PM Modi was in Lucknow to inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo. He also digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the event, PM Modi highlighted the increase in the number of houses constructed under the PM Awas Yojana, informing that over 1.13 crore housing units have been built in the cities and more than 50 lakh houses have already been handed over to the poor. Taking potshots at critics, PM Modi said that those who spend “their energy day and night opposing” the government will sharpen their attack after listening to his speech. He added that three crore urban poor families who earlier lived in slums have effectively become millionaires.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 3 crore houses have been built in the country, you can guess the cost of them. These people have become lakhpatis”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

The slew of inaugurations and announcements come ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the BJP-led government is trying to retain power in India’s most populous state. Political analysts believe that the results of the UP polls could also set the tone of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections since the state represents 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Our government has made a very serious effort to overcome the problems and challenges of the urban middle class. Real Estate Regulatory Authority i.e. RERA Act has been such a big step. This law has helped in getting the entire housing sector out of mistrust and fraud,” PM Modi told the gathering.

“Urban bodies are also saving about 1 thousand crore every year by installing LED street lights,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi uttar pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Why the hurry, heavens won’t fall’: Supreme Court chides Centre over NEET-SS

‘If Opposition parties come together, BJP will lose power’: Lalu Prasad 

‘Lakhimpur Kheri incident sad, but what happens in Bengal…’: Rijiju takes a jibe

Goa seafarer dies at sea; family alleges ship denied him medical assistance
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP