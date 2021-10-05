How 3 crore poor families became ‘lakhpati’ under BJP govt, PM Modi explains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that 3 crore urban poor families have become ‘lakhpatis’ due to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing scheme. PM Modi was in Lucknow to inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo. He also digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the event, PM Modi highlighted the increase in the number of houses constructed under the PM Awas Yojana, informing that over 1.13 crore housing units have been built in the cities and more than 50 lakh houses have already been handed over to the poor. Taking potshots at critics, PM Modi said that those who spend “their energy day and night opposing” the government will sharpen their attack after listening to his speech. He added that three crore urban poor families who earlier lived in slums have effectively become millionaires.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, about 3 crore houses have been built in the country, you can guess the cost of them. These people have become lakhpatis”, he said.

The slew of inaugurations and announcements come ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the BJP-led government is trying to retain power in India’s most populous state. Political analysts believe that the results of the UP polls could also set the tone of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections since the state represents 80 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Our government has made a very serious effort to overcome the problems and challenges of the urban middle class. Real Estate Regulatory Authority i.e. RERA Act has been such a big step. This law has helped in getting the entire housing sector out of mistrust and fraud,” PM Modi told the gathering.

“Urban bodies are also saving about ₹1 thousand crore every year by installing LED street lights,” he added.