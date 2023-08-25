How abnormal is the rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand this year?
A look at what IMD data shows
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are facing a third round of large-scale damage due to rains this monsoon season. While the usual factors or ecologically damaging construction and the Himalayas being a young and therefore active mountain (leading to landslides) are important here, it also needs to be asked whether these two states have received abnormal rainfall this year?
Here is what an HT analysis of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) gridded database shows.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics