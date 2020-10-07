e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / How can govt claim it has no info on Mallya extradition: Sena

How can govt claim it has no info on Mallya extradition: Sena

Liquor baron Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and is presently in the UK.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Vijay Mallya.
Vijay Mallya.(AP)
         

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the Centre for telling the Supreme Court that it is unaware of ‘secret’ ongoing proceedings in the UK which are delaying fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India.

Liquor baron Mallya, promoter of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted in India over alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore and is presently in the UK.

The Centre on Monday told the court that Mallya cannot be extradited till a separate legal process in the UK, which is ‘judicial and confidential in nature’ is resolved. It also said it is not aware of the secret ongoing proceedings against Mallya as the Indian government is not party to the process.

“The government says no data is available when the Opposition demands any information. Government lawyers say not aware when the court demands details. How many times and in how many cases is the government going to say ‘don’t know’,” an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

“The government machinery claims to know each and every detail of an actor’s suicide, Bollywood’s drugs connection and the alleged conspiracy behind the Hathras case, but claims it is not aware of action in the case of Mallya, who has swindled India of thousands of crores of rupees,” it said.

tags
top news
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In