‘How can Lakshmi be born with 4 hands?’: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya stokes row, later clarifies remark

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has sparked a controversy over his social media post on Goddess Lakshmi. On the occasion of Deepawali on Sunday, Maurya had taken to social media platform X and said how can Lakshmi be born with four hands.“While worshiping and honoring my wife on the occasion of Deepotsav… I said how can a child born in any religion, caste, race, color or country have two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes… There is only a head, stomach and back, if a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands or a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?" Maurya had posted, triggering backlash. “If you want to worship Goddess Lakshmi, then worship and respect your wife who is a goddess in true sense because she fulfills the responsibility of nurturing, happiness, prosperity, food and care of your family with great devotion,” the SP leader said in the post, while sharing pictures of him with his wife.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya (HT File)

The SP leader's remarks soon drew backlash from Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam who called for a ban on Maurya from speaking. "Swami Prasad Maurya has got Verbal diarrhoea. He needs treatment. I will ask Yogi Adityanath to put a ban on Maurya speaking" Acharya Pramod said.As the controversy escalated, Maurya issued a clarification. "I had not spoken about four arms alone, I also spoke about eight arms, ten arms, 1000 arms - no such child has ever been born in the country. If it did happen, I challenge them to tell me, I will accept it", he told ANI.“If we make somebody with 1000 arms or 20 arms or 10 arms on the basis of our imagination - imagination is just imagination...I said what is practical, based on truth, scientific and Sanatan too. I spoke as per Sanatan Dharma. I said that people must respect their wife as she is the 'Grih Laxmi' in real sense”, the Samajwadi Party leader added.

Last month, Swami Prasad Maurya had sparked debate by saying that India and Pakistan were divided because of the Hindu Mahasabha and not Jinnah.

"Hindu Mahasabha spoke of Hindu Rashtra a long time ago which resulted in the formation of India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan were not divided because of Jinnah, they were divided because the Hindu Mahasabha demanded two nations," he said.

In August, he stoked row over his comments on the Hindu religion. Maurya said that Hinduism was a “hoax” and that Brahminism was the “reason for all the disparity.”

