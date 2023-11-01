How church-backed body seeks to ensure free, fair polls in Mizoram

When violence, inducements, and threats marred the 2003 Mizoram polls, the influential Presbyterian Church Synod in the Christian-majority state realised its mere appeals for free and fair elections were not really working. The church would help form the Mizoram Peoples Forum (MPF) of representatives of civil society groups as part of a more proactive approach. Ahead of the 2008 polls, MPF signed the first agreement with political parties for a code of conduct for polls. A fresh pact was signed in February over eight months before the 2023 poll schedule announcement. The impact of the code is visible ahead of the keenly contested polls in the state on November 7.

Mizoram is scheduled to got to the polls on November 7. (PTI)

There are no big banners, loudspeakers, or door-to-door campaigns, which are key to electioneering in the rest of India, and the pact is credited for it.

MPF general secretary Lalramliana Pachuau said the church had since 1972 been issuing appeals to parties and voters to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polls. “During the 2003 assembly polls, there were complaints of violence, inducements to voters as well as threats and diktats from underground outfits. The church realised that mere appeals would not work. ...[it] sought and received from civil society groups as well as political parties. That is how MPF was formed in 2006 and the first agreement was signed in 2008.”

The agreement prevents parties from offering inducements, ensures checks on poll expenses, discourages violence, promotes peaceful campaigning, selection of good candidates, and inclusion of achievable promises in manifestos.

It mandates parties to select mature, reputable, diligent candidates with integrity. The pact asks parties to name candidates who are not corrupt, abstain from alcohol and drugs, respect the law, have good moral conduct, are dedicated to the service of humanity and society, and are committed to one’s religion and church, etc.

MPF seeks to ensure no malpractices during elections and polling without violence or rigging. Pachuau said they have been able to ensure that with the support of political parties, civil society groups, and the voters.

Political parties say they have no issues following MPF’s guidelines as they help in the conduct of polls in a much fairer manner.

Congress’s Mizoram chief Lalsawta said no political party has any issue. “I wish there were similar agreements in other states as well. The deal with MPF helps minimise our expenses and elections are violence-free.”

If any party or candidate is found violating the guidelines, they are called for an explanation. If the complaints are found genuine, public announcements are made about the unfair practices.

Chief electoral officer Madhup Vyas said MPF plays an important role in the implementation of the Election Commission of India’s model code of conduct. “Holding an election is a collaborative process and the participation of political parties and civil society groups helps in ensuring free, fair, and peaceful polls,” said Vyas. He added besides preventing inducement in cash or kind to voters, MPF provides a platform for debates among candidates. “There is naming and shaming of those who violate the guidelines.”

MPF’s volunteers monitor the activities of parties and candidates and report violations. The guidelines are applicable to Independent candidates as well.

Pachuau said some parties flout some rules and that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s march in Aizawl on October 16 was a violation of the agreement, which asks parties not to carry out processions after the election schedule is announced. “We helped organise a press meet to denounce it,” said Pachuau.

Mizoram University political science professor J Doungle said the agreement is a unique feature. “Enforcement of the agreement is possible because of the church. The agreement, which appeals to all voters to vote, also ensures high polling in Mizoram.”

Presbyterian Church Synod is the largest Christian denomination in the state, where Christians account for over 87% of the 1.1 million population as per the 2011 census. It has around 620,000 followers and 1141 churches across the state. MPF includes church elders, members of three organisations of women, senior citizens, and youths.

