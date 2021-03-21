Home / India News / How Covid-19 cases spiked in India between Feb, March: Weekly comparision
india news

How Covid-19 cases spiked in India between Feb, March: Weekly comparision

The recent rise in cases is surpassing the surge India saw in December when the country had just come out of a festive month and public celebrations.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST
An Indian vendor wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells curios at Sunday market in Jammu, India.(AP)

India has been witnessing a steep rise in its daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the past few weeks. A comparison of the government data from a week each of February and March shows that India's infection tally has swelled by nearly three times.

According to the data released by the Union health ministry, India saw 86,711 total cases of Covid-19 in the third week of February (15-21). In the same period in March, the country recorded close to 2.5 lakh (240,082 to be exact) new cases of the infection. The recent rise in cases is surpassing the surge India saw in December when the country had just come out of a festive month and public celebrations.

In the last seven days, India has recorded more than 24,000 new Covid-19 cases every day, with the highest daily spike seen on Sunday when 43,846 infections were registered.

The gradual increase in the daily caseload in the third week of February did send the alarm bells ringing for authorities, particularly in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, after which the Centre advised them to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests and regularly monitor mutant strains besides refocusing on strict surveillance and stringent containment in selected districts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT| 'Maharashtra Vasooli Aghadi': BJP's CT Ravi

Generational change in Kerala Congress’ candidates list has Rahul Gandhi’s touch

Covid-19: 6 states contribute nearly 78% of daily cases in last 24 hours

Second wave of Covid-19 has begun: Karnataka health minister

To stop the sharp spike from burdening India's healthcare system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the chief ministers on Wednesday this week and handed out a five-point plan to fight the deadly infection.

Reiterating his famous slogan 'Dawai bhi, kadai bhi' (yes to medicine, yes to caution), PM Modi told the CMs that states will have to step up testing and focus on maximising vaccination. In his five-point plan, the first is Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. In addition to that, the states will have to scale up RT-PCR tests, create micro-containment zones, increase vaccination in both private and government hospitals and stop vaccine wastage.

About 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 per cent in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks, PM Modi said, adding that if the spread can’t be contained now, a situation of a nationwide outbreak can come up. But at the same time, he emphasised not to create panic among people.

Case count in week 3 of February and March (as published by Press Information Bureau):

March weekNumber of cases 
March 1526,291
March 1624,492
March 1728,903
March 1835,871
March 1939,726
March 2040,953
March 2143,846
Total240,082
Februay week Number of cases
February 1511,649
February 169,121
February 1711,610
February 1812,881
February 1913,193
February 2013,993
February 2114,264
Total86,711
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 novel coronavirus coronavirus in india
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP