Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

How did Ranya Rao allegedly smuggle 14.8 kg gold from Dubai? Agency explains

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2025 09:04 AM IST

While it had been suspected that Ranya Rao had smuggled gold bars in her jacket, the DRI confirmed that the contraband was found on her during a physical check.

Kannada film actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in recent years, after allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of the contraband from Dubai attached to her body.

Kannada film actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport(Ranya Rao/Instagram)
Kannada film actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport(Ranya Rao/Instagram)

Also Read: Ranya Rao's DGP stepfather ‘unaware’ of her business affairs | Here's what he said

33-year-old Rao, the stepdaughter of a senior DGP-rank IPS officer in Karnataka, was arrested by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, acting on a tip-off about her arrival at the airport.

How did Ranya Rao smuggle the gold?

While it had been suspected that Rao had smuggled gold bars in her jacket, the DRI confirmed that the contraband was found on her during a physical check.

Also Read: Actor Ranya Rao earned 12 lakh in each Dubai trip by allegedly smuggling gold: Report

“Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on (her) person,” the DRI stated.

Ranya Rao had allegedly strapped 14 old bars, approximately one kg each, to her thighs with tape and crepe bandages and had worn pants to conceal them, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read: Ranya Rao arrest: Actor reportedly visited Dubai 30 times; her fee per kg of gold was...

Rao also reportedly used VIP channels to exit the Bengaluru airport on her arrival on international flights, which helped her bypass the usually extensive checks done on regular passengers.

The Kannada film actress was remanded to judicial custody until March 18 by a special court for economic offences.

The DRI has filed a plea in the court seeking custody of the actress for three days from March 9 to interrogate Rao about the purpose behind her multiple visits to Dubai. Rao visited Dubai for short 5-10 day intervals over 27 times in the last six months.

During her initial interrogation after her arrest, Rao claimed that she had been forced to smuggle gold. Police are currently investigating whether Ranya Rao has any links to a larger gold smuggling network.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On