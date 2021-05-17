How did cyclone Tauktae get its name? What does it mean?

Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced as Tau’Te) intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and is approaching the Gujarat coast, leaving a trail of destruction behind. It is likely to sweep through Porbandar and Mahuva on Monday night between 8pm and 11pm with a windspeed of 150-160kmph, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Gujarat government has shifted over 1.5 lakh people to safer places and mobilised disaster response teams to prepare for the approaching storm.

Till Monday evening, the gusty winds and heavy showers from the impact of the cyclonic storm lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, leading to disruption of train services in the city.

The cyclone has left a trail of death and destruction in parts of Kerala and Goa as it passed along the western coast of the country.

While the country watches the progress of the cyclone with bated breath, the Internet is in splits over the peculiar name, Tauktae.

What is a tropical cyclone?

A tropical cyclone is an intense circular storm that originates over warm tropical oceans and is characterised by low atmospheric pressure, strong winds followed by heavy rainfall. A characteristic feature of tropical cyclones is the eye, a central region of clear skies, warm temperatures, and low atmospheric pressure.

How did 2021’s first storm in India got its name?

The cyclone has been given the name ‘Tauktae’ (pronounced Tau’Te) by Myanmar. It means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in Burmese dialect.

How are cyclones across the globe named?

The World Meteorological Organisation and UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UN ESCAP) led Panel on Tropical Cyclones – a global body which also includes regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMC) as well as tropical cyclone warning centres -- prepares the names of the cyclones.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is among six RSMCs in the world, is mandated to issue advisories and name tropical cyclones in the north Indian Ocean region.

Which countries name the cyclones?

The panel comprising 13 countries, including India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, name cyclones in the region. In 2020, a new list of names was released that had 169 names of cyclones, having 13 suggested names each from 13 countries.

Why are thcyclones named?

The cyclones are named to identify the storms to send out warning notifications about their development. As the technical names could be difficult for the common people to remember and spread awareness about, naming them makes them unique and easier for the media and various authorities to disseminate information on them.

What will be the next cyclone called?

The list of 13 names prepared by each of the 13 nations are out in public domain. The next cyclone in the region will be called 'Yaas', named by Oman. At present the first list is in use. Once the names in the first list is exhausted, the second list of the names in the table will be used, and so on.

