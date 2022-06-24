How Gautam Adani’s wife wished him on 60th birthday: 'More than 36 yrs back...'

On the occasion of the 60th birthday of industrialist and Asia's richest man Gautam Adani on Friday, his wife Priti put out a heartfelt note for him. Taking to Twitter, Priti Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Foundation uploaded a black and white photo of a young Gautam Adani. “More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with Gautam Adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect & pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realise all his dreams," Priti tweeted.

Apart from being Gautam Adani's birthday, it is also the 100th birth anniversary of his father Shantilal. On these two occasions, the Adani Family committed a donation of ₹60,000 crore to a range of social causes. This will be administered by the Adani Foundation.

"In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and therefore the family decided to contribute Rs. 60,000 crores towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation," Gautam Adani said in a statement.

“At a very fundamental level, programs related to all these three areas should be seen holistically and they collectively form the drivers to build an equitable and future-ready India. Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs. This contribution from the Adani Family intends to draw upon some of the brightest minds that have a passion to make a difference in the Adani Foundation's journey to do more towards fulfilling our 'Growth with Goodness' philosophy,” he added.

