How hospitals scrambled for oxygen
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 03:39 AM IST
The Delhi government estimated the city will need around 700 MT of oxygen a day due to the increase in patients. On Wednesday, the Centre increased Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 MT.
