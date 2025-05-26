How Jyoti Malhotra's '6 AK-47-wielding men' security detail in Lahore baffled Scottish YouTuber | Watch

Jyoti Malhotra, the Haryana YouTuber arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was spotted by a Scottish YouTuber roaming about the streets of Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar in March this year. The chance encounter, however, baffled the YouTuber, named Callum Mill, because Malhotra was surrounded by at least six men wielding AK-47 rifles – a security detail that befits VVIPs. Travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra, 33, a resident of Hisar, was arrested on May 16 for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani operatives. (File photo)

Callum, who runs the travelogue channel Callum Abroad on YouTube, uploaded the video of the encounter in March.

The video shows the YouTuber exploring the bazaars of Lahore, one of Pakistan's most prominent cities. He sees a few gunmen in green clothes carrying assault rifles. He soon chances upon Jyoti Malhotra, who is seen in the video strutting about the market with her security detail. Here's how the conversation goes.

Callum: I am from Scotland, UK.

Malhotra: Is it your first time in Pakistan... how do you feel about Pakistan?"

Callum: I love it. Pakistan zindabad.

Malhotra: You have to come to India. I am from India.

Callum: What do you think of Pakistan's hospitality?

Malhotra: It is great. I am loving it.

Callum realised later that the security detail was with Malhotra.

"The Indian girl...she is the one with the guys, the security. I don't know what the need for all the guns is. Look how many guns are surrounding her... I think there are more than six gunmen. Very, very strange," he remarks.

"If you have that level of security surrounding you, it makes the place look unsafe," he adds.

Also read: How ex-Pakistan high commission staffer Danish targeted YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

Here's the full YouTube video.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Jyoti Malhotra was arrested this month for allegedly spying for Pakistan. She is among the 12 people arrested from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the past two weeks on suspicion of espionage.

She ran a YouTube channel – 'Travel with Jo'. She was allegedly in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, who was expelled from India on May 13 for espionage.

Investigations have revealed that she visited Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and some other countries. She was being developed as a Pakistani asset. She was allegedly in contact with Danish throughout Operation Sindoor.