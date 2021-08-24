Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / How 'loss of situational awareness' brought AirAsia, IndiGo flights within 8 km, reveals new report
india news

How 'loss of situational awareness' brought AirAsia, IndiGo flights within 8 km, reveals new report

AirAsia India's Ahmedabad-Chennai flight and IndiGo's Bengaluru-Vadodara flight were involved in this “serious incident" on January 29, according to the report.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:56 PM IST
As the IndiGo flight maintained an altitude of 38,000 feet, the conflicting traffic was resolved after the AirAsia flight reached an altitude of 38,396 feet.(Reuters)

Two flights over Mumbai airspace came within 8 km of each other when their altitude separation was just 300 feet, according to an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report released earlier this month. AirAsia India's Ahmedabad-Chennai flight and IndiGo's Bengaluru-Vadodara flight were involved in this “serious incident” which, as per the report, happened due to the air traffic controller's "loss of situational awareness", reported news agency PTI.

The evaluation of the situation by the controller at the Mumbai airport "under the influence of preconceived mind" has been cited as another probable cause behind the incident.

"The minimum separation between both the aircraft was recorded as 8 km laterally while (it was) 300 feet vertical(ly) when the AirAsia India flight was below the IndiGo flight and it was 6.5 km laterally when the vertical separation was 500 feet when IndiGo flight was below the AirAsia India flight," the report said.

Most of the flights from Ahmedabad to southern India overfly Bhavnagar but the AirAsia flight was on a route usually taken by planes descending to land at the Mumbai airport, the report explained. The changed route of AirAsia flight and direct routing of the IndiGo flight coming from the opposite direction resulted in the heading of both flights becoming “reciprocal to each other" at different altitudes.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Domestic air travel sees record surge since 2nd Covid wave, 50L flew in July

The automation system of the air traffic controller issued a "predicted conflict warning" when there was enough lateral separation between the two flights. But the controller at the Mumbai airport ignored the "predicted conflict warning", presuming the AirAsia flight was on its usual route, according to the report. By the time the controller realised the situation, the AirAsia India flight was at 38,008 feet and the IndiGo flight at 38,000 feet.

AirAsia flight's traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) issued a warning to the pilots, prompting them to continue the plane's ascent. As the IndiGo flight maintained an altitude of 38,000 feet, the conflicting traffic was resolved when the AirAsia flight reached an altitude of 38,396 feet, according to the report.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
airasia indigo airlines india
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: 'Privatization for creating monopolies' says Rahul Gandhi

In call with Putin, PM Modi emphasises need for peace, stability in Afghanistan

India’s evacuation mission continues, another 78 people brought back from Afghanistan

Mandatory 14-day quarantine: Centre issues Covid-19 norms for Afghan evacuees
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP