Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / How many mutations can Delta variant have? Here’s what government says
india news

How many mutations can Delta variant have? Here’s what government says

The B.1.617 strain of coronavirus, also known as the Delta variant and first reported in India in October 2020, has three subtypes, one of which is B.1.617.2 or Delta plus variant feared as the 'variant of concern'
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 06:52 PM IST
A total of 51 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been reported in India so far.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

Known for its deadly nature, the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 has lately been grappling the country. Amid this, the Centre on Tuesday said that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 can have about 15 to 17 mutations.

Taking to Twitter, the government said the B.1.617, also known as Delta variant, which was first reported in India in October 2020, has three subtypes, including B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3. Of these, the first and the third variants have been hailed as “variant of interest,” while the second variant – Delta plus, has been classified as “variant of concern.”

This update comes after the Centre on Tuesday stated that the number of Delta plus variant of Covid-19 cases has increased to 51 cases, up from 48, in India. The Centre on Monday pointed out that 12 Indian states and Union territories, and an equal number of countries so far have reported the presence of the variant. This was detailed on the basis of the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which identified the Delta Plus variant from among more than 45,000 samples collected during April, May and June.

The ICMR further stated that the Delta plus variant is very localised in India, and that it has been isolated and cultured at National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Of the 51 Delta plus cases, Maharashtra has the majority number of cases. The state is followed by Madhya Pradesh with seven cases, Punjab and Gujarat with two each, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu has also reported nine Delta Plus cases, being the worst-affected among all southern states, along with Kerala that has reported three such cases.

In view of the upward swing of the Delta plus variant, several states have either brought back Covid-19 restrictions or extended the same in order to combat it. Maharashtra has reduced its relaxations from ‘level five’ to ‘level three’ thereby allowing malls and shops in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and other major cities, to remain open only till 4pm as opposed to regular timings earlier. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has also extended the lockdown till July 5 with certain relaxations in Chennai and other districts where daily Covid-19 caseload has declined.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delta plus covid-19 coronavirus

Related Stories

chandigarh news

Delta plus 'matter of concern', Covid-19 curbs extended till July 10: Punjab CM

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 05:33 PM IST
india news

Does Delta Plus variant adversely affect vaccine efficacy? Here's what govt says

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 09:58 AM IST
india news

Not just Delta Plus, 3 other variants of coronavirus pose threat

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:26 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch

Street artist’s trumpet performance on RD Burman song delights tweeple

Large sea snail washes up near Andhra Pradesh river, auctioned for 18,000

This new meme trend on Twitter will make you learn alphabets in a hilarious way
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP