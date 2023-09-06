'How much will you mislead': Cong's riposte to minister's attack on Sonia Gandhi over Parliament session

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday attacked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over his statements on the special session of Parliament called by the Centre from Sep 18 - 22. In a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), Jairam Ramesh wrote, “How much will you mislead Joshi-avare? On each and every occasion of a Special Session/Sitting, the agenda was well known in advance. It is only the Modi government that routinely disrespects Parliament and distorts Parliamentary conventions. Past governments, including yours, have called many Special Sittings to commemorate the Constitution Day, Quit India Movement and other such occasions.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference(PTI File)

Ramesh further listed out the special sessions of Parliament called by previous governments stating different reasons. “Here’s an exhaustive list of past instances, starting with Special Sessions,” he wrote.

“30 June, 2017 — A Joint Special Session in the Central Hall at midnight to roll out the GST… A Special Session of Lok Sabha was called in July 2008 for a trust vote after the Left parties withdrew support from the UPA-1 government… A Special Session was called from 26 August, 1997 to 1 September, 1997 to commemorate 50th anniversary of Indian Independence…,” the Congress leader went on to state.

Jairam Ramesh's attack came after Union Minister Joshi accused Sonia Gandhi of “trying to politicise the functioning of Parliament” and “create unnecessary controversy.” "It is very unfortunate that you are trying to politicise the functioning of Parliament, our temple of democracy, and create unnecessary controversy… Perhaps, you do not pay attention to traditions. Before calling a Parliament session, neither discussions are held with political parties nor issues are ever discussed," the parliamentary affairs minister said in his response to Gandhi.

In her letter addressed to the prime minister, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sought details of the government's agenda for the upcoming special session of the Parliament. Gandhi wrote, “You have convened a special five-day session of the Parliament beginning 18 September, 2023. I must point out that this Special Session has been convened without any consultation with other political parties. None of us have any idea of its agenda.”

She added that the only information that the Opposition received regarding the 5- day session was that it had been allocated for “government business.”

(With inputs from agencies)