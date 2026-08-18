200+ arrests, op spread out to 14 states: How Pak-based terror network was busted before Independence Day

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday announced dismantling an ISI-backed terror network, led by Shahzad Bhatti, with the arrest of over 200 terror suspects and detention of 253 more operatives in a coordinated operation across 14 states just ahead of Independence Day.

Union home minister, Amit Shah (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)

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Agencies and police across 14 states registered a total 80 first information reports (FIRs) and recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and espionage CCTVs — confirming the network’s direct cross-border links.

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“Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives,” Shah said on his X account.

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{{^usCountry}} “Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group. The network was involved in several terrorist activities,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states, upholding a brilliant example of India’s zero-tolerance towards terrorism. Substantial recoveries, including IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges, and CCTV cameras used for espionage, were made from the ISI-funded group. The network was involved in several terrorist activities,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing details on the operation, carried out on August 12, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement that a coordinated multi-state operation was carried out “using a real-time intelligence-sharing system with state police forces”.

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It led to 253 detentions across 14 states including Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar (3 each), and Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala (2 each) — with fresh FIRs registered in Delhi and Karnataka, it said.

Cumulatively, the ministry said, over 80 FIRs and 200+ arrests have been recorded against Shahzad Bhatti Network under unlawful activities prevention act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, arms act, NDPS act, and explosive substances act.

Asserting that Indian government has zero-tolerance for cross border terror, it further said that recoveries, the statement said recoveries like IEDs, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live cartridges and espionage CCTVs confirm “the network’s direct cross-border links”.

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Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate linked to grenades, IEDs and petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings across India. The syndicate has also been paying local conduits to recce police, defence and religious sites, and to install CCTV cameras for espionage, the ministry of home affairs said in a statement.

Wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bhatti has emerged as a key figure in several investigations related to terror attacks, organised crimes and online radicalisation and recruitment of youngsters in India in the past couple of years.

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