How Parliament security protocol changed after 2001 attack

Wedge barricades on all arterial roads leading to Parliament, RF tags for cars, crowd control barricades in key corridors, photo identity passes for visitors, and CCTVs were among the new security measures adopted after the deadly terror attack inside Parliament complex in December 2001 that left eight security personnel dead.

Security personnel near Parliament House on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

“It was a complete overhaul of the security apparatus in the parliament complex,” said a senior official who was part of the secretariat in 2001. “After Indira Gandhi’s assassination, the parliament complex was secured and outside vehicles were not allowed to use the last stretch of the Sansad Marg, where the old parliament building stood,” added this person who asked not to be named.

That was considered adequate, but the terror attack inside Parliament complex on December 13, 2001, changed everything.

Following the attack, only three gates were kept open for authorized vehicles. Two others -- the terrorists had used one of these -- were closed.

All across the old parliament building, RF tag readers, which could also record the movement of the tag holders were installed , as were dozens of CCTV cameras. A sniffer dog squad was raised for an additional layer of security.

At least five wedge barriers that can be activated in a few seconds to stop a car from entering the top security zones and a set of vehicle crash barriers to secure the parking place for PM’s vehicles were installed.

After a number of review reports were submitted to the House authorities, public entry was restricted to only one gate and the exit to Vijay Chowk was exclusively reserved for MPs. The latest gadgets, including handheld explosive vapour detectors were also placed at all gates. Electric fencing along the outer perimeter came up and CRPF watchtowers were erected along Red Cross road and Raisina Road.

The measures in the new building are similar.

In the new building, the perimeter wall has been raised to more than 20 metres. Electric fencing has been expanded and the main entry and exit points have been designed in such a way that no unauthorized vehicle can come in—minimizing the chances of another 2001-like attack.

According to a senior security officer, “additional personnel from the Delhi Police have been deployed in the parliament complex as a part of the security along with the watch and ward division of Parliament.”

But Wednesday’s attack showed the ease with which someone can not just get through multiple levels of security, but do so carrying a smoke canister. Expectedly, Parliament has embarked on a security audit.

