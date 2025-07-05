How Rajasthan woman posed as sub inspector for 2 years, trained at police academy

A woman in Rajasthan masqueraded as a sub-inspector for nearly two years, not only dodging the police eye but all the while training alongside them and getting her picture clicked with senior officers in Jaipur. The woman has now been arrested, reported Live Hindustan. While training at the Rajasthan Police Academy, Mona had learned tricks to navigate her way around the premises.(X/@VijayKumbhar62)

Mona Bugalia, 28, alias Mooli Devi, is a resident of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. She had given the sub-inspector recruitment exam in 2021, however, she could not crack it, according to police. Despite that, Bugalia started telling people and shared on social media that had been selected and started posing as a cop. She even reached Rajasthan Police Academy to train alongside real cops, dressed as one. Apart from training, she would also get herself clicked with officers and even started moving around among their circle, dodging suspicion, the report said.

Avoided main gate, ID checks at RPA

While training at the Rajasthan Police Academy, Mona had learned tricks to navigate her way around the premises. She avoided using the main gate, where the ID checks were done, to enter the academy. Instead, she used an alternative gate meant for officers and their families, said police.

How ‘Mooli Devi’ was exposed

Mona’s web of lies, which continued for as long as around two years, was busted when she joined a WhatsApp group meant for sub-inspectors and threatened someone there. The person she had threatened then approached higher authorities, leading to an investigation that led to the shocking reveal - Mona was not a cop.

An FIR was lodged against her at Shastri Nagar police station in Jaipur in 2023, following which, a raid was conducted at her rented accommodation in Jaipur. During the raid, police seized several items Mona used to pass off as a cop - police uniform, belt, badge and fake documents such as ID cards. However, Mona had absconded by then and had been on the run for around two years till her arrest from near a coaching institute in Rajasthan’s Sikar.

The police found out about her whereabouts after a lead from an informer, said Shastri Nagar police station SHO Mahendra Yadav. During her arrest, she tried to pass off as a student but failed to evade the police.

Now that she is under arrest, police are trying to figure out how Mona managed to execute such an elaborate scam for almost two years and who helped her. Her contacts and call details are being checked and she is being probed.