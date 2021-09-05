How to identify fake Covid-19 vaccines? Centre issues guidelines

The Centre has issued guidelines to help people identify whether they are being given authentic vaccines against Covid-19, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) said it has identified counterfeit versions of Covishield in South-East Asia and Africa, reports said on Sunday. India is administering the Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V to those eligible during the ongoing vaccination drive in the country. According to reports, the Centre has shared a list of parameters based on their label, colour and other details to identify the authenticity of the Covid vaccines being used in the country.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 684.6 million vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered so far in the country. "With the administration of 71,61,760 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 68.46 Crore (68,46,69,521) on Sunday," the health ministry said.

Here are the various parameters to identify if a Covid-19 vaccine is original:

How to check whether the Covishield vaccine is original?

* The SII product’s label shade is dark green and the colour of the aluminium flip-off seal is dark green.

* The brand name with the trademark is mentioned on the original vaccine

Also read | 180 mn vaccine doses administered in India in Aug, more than all G7 states: Govt

* The lettering is printed in special white ink to be more clear and readable.

* The text font of the Generic name is in un-bold

* Overprinted with “CGS NOT FOR SALE”.

* The SII logo is printed at a unique angle and position which can be identified by only a select few who are aware of the exact details.

* The lettering is printed in special white ink to be more clear and readable.

* The entire label has been given a special honeycomb effect, which is visible only at a specific angle

Also read | Surplus Covid-19 vaccines with rich nations to hit 1.2 billion doses

* The honeycomb design has been altered slightly at strategic locations and certain additional special elements added to the texture design. They are not visible to people in general but those who know about the subtle changes can easily check and verify the authenticity of the label and vial.

How to check Covaxin’s authenticity?

* There is an invisible UV helix or a DNA-like structure on the Covaxin label. It is only visible under UV light

* The micro text hidden in the label claims Dots, which is written as Covaxin

* There is a green foil effect in X of Covaxin

Also read | Mumbai becomes first district to administer 1 crore Covid vaccine doses

* There is a holographic effect on Covaxin

How to find out if Sputnik V vaccine is not fake?

* There are different labels for the two bulk manufacturing sites where the Russian Covid-19 vaccine is produced. All other information and design are the same except the manufacturer’s name.

* The English label is available only on the front and back of the carton of 5 ampoule pack for all the imported products so far. All other sides, including the primary label on the vaccine ampoule, is in Russian script.

(With agency inputs)