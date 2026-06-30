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How to reserve your WhatsApp username: A step-by-step guide

The feature is being introduced in phases, meaning it may not be available to all users immediately.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 01:11 pm IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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WhatsApp has begun rolling out its username feature, allowing users to reserve a unique handle that can be used instead of their phone number when starting new conversations.

The feature is designed to improve privacy by allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.(Unsplash)

The feature is being introduced in phases, meaning it may not be available to all users immediately.

The platform said it will notify users through the app once the feature becomes available in their country.

Step-by-step guide to reserve a WhatsApp username

If the feature is available on your account, follow these steps:

  1. Update > WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Open > WhatsApp and go to Settings.
  3. Tap > Account.
  4. Select > Username.
  5. Choose and reserve your preferred username.

If your preferred username has already been taken, WhatsApp will suggest alternative unique usernames through its built-in username generator.

Rollout in phases

WhatsApp said usernames are being rolled out gradually over the coming months. As a result, not everyone will see the option immediately, even after updating the app.

WhatsApp said eligible users can reserve the same username they use on Instagram or Facebook, allowing them to maintain a consistent identity across Meta's platforms. The platform also clarified that usernames are entirely optional. Users who prefer sharing their phone numbers can continue using the app as they do now.

 
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