Hoysala Temples in Karnataka now on UNESCO's World Heritage List

The Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala — the famed Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somananthpura in Karnataka have been added to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage list. This is the 42nd UNESCO World Heritage Site of India which comes after just a day as

Keshava Temple, Somanathapura(PIB)

“Just inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List: Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, India. Congratulations!” the specialised agency of the UN announced in a post on social media platform X on Monday.

The temples, testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage, were finalised as India’s nomination for consideration as World Heritage for the year 2022-2023. The 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' have been on UNESCO's Tentative list since April 15, 2014.

All these three Hoysala temples are already protected monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

