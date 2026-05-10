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HPBOSE 10th result out: Check direct link to get marksheet | Step-by-step guide

HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on authentic websites for official updates regarding the results.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class 10 board examination results on Sunday, with board chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma stating that the pass percentage has improved this year.

Students celebrate after the Class 10 board exam results are announced.(ANI representative)

Candidates can check their HPBOSE Class 10 result 2026 on the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on authentic websites for official results updates.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check HPBOSE 10th Result 2026

  1. Visit the official Website: Go to hpbose.org.
  2. Navigate to Results: Click on the "Results" tab in the top menu.
  3. Select Exam: Click on "10th Regular Theory Examination 2026".
  4. Enter Details: Enter your roll number and click "Search".
  5. View & Download: The scorecard will appear; download or print it for your records.

The online result is provisional; the original marksheet will be provided by the schools. Supplementary exams will be held for students who are not satisfied with their results, likely in July.

Alternative Methods

The HPBOSE Class 10 results were announced on May 25, 2023, and on June 29, 2022.

 
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